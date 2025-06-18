Hi Idiots.

Extinct creatures have long fascinated people around the world. If you didn't have a dinosaur phase as a kid (or as an adult after watching Jurassic Park), you're lying to yourself. I have always been a fan of the Dodo Bird; the weird, flightless bird with a bizarre neck and prominent beak. Why there is a dodo bird emoji on iOS has always confounded me, but I'm not complaining.

Photo by McGill Library on Unsplash Photo by McGill Library on Unsplash loading...

Jurassic Park has taught us the dangers of bringing these creatures back into a world that no longer functions with them in it, but that hasn't stopped them. With the announcement that the dire wolf has been genetically brought back from extinction, it has sparked discussions about what other animals could be revived.

These are the ones the show would like to see returned.

Free Beer

The dire wolf re-entered the public consciousness after being featured in Game of Thrones. It clearly made an impact because ever since, people (like Free Beer) have been thinking of these massive wolves. Now, three are alive at some lab somewhere around the world.

TIME via YouTube TIME via YouTube loading...

Steve

As a kid, the movie series Ice Age was a box office phenomenon that featured many extinct animals as the main characters like the sabertooth tiger, ground sloth, and the wooly mammoth, which Steve would love to see come back.

A fuzzy elephant? Come on man, that would be the best.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Maitlynn

Zebras have been in the news quite a bit lately after one escaped from a home in Tennessee. While Zebras have always been popular for their unique stripes, they are distinctly different from horses. However, there used to be a combination of the horse and zebra known as the Quagga, a horse that had zebra-like stripes that sadly went extinct about 100 years ago.

neo via YouTube neo via YouTube loading...

Were you a dinosaur kid? Is there an animal that fascinates you that is now extinct? Let us know.

The Pets of Free Beer and Hot Wings Everyone on the show has or has had pets that are part of our families. We wanted to introduce you to each of them. Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill