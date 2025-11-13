Hi Idiots.

Technology is developing at a rate unlike any other. Yet, the one piece of technology I frequently think of is the Black & Decker hydrator machine in Back to the Future Part 2, which cooked an entire Pizza Hut pizza in 3 seconds. I want that more than anything; an easy, warm meal that I barely have to wait for, nor do I have to lift a finger to make.

Sadly, until that time comes, we're all here struggling together. That's why I wanted to pick the crew's brains about what their go-to meal is, something they can make when they want something scrumptious without much effort.

Maybe you'll even learn a thing or two, yourself!

Sandwich

Sandwiches are the easiest meal imaginable, which is why it is the staple of the sack lunch. That's why Free Beer and Maitlynn both love a good sandwich. For Free Beer, he makes a basic sandwich with a side of chips, with Mait's highlighting the goodness that is a PB&J.

Eggs

Kelly, too, gets in on the sandwich action, but that's because she likes the versatility of eggs. She has talked about how she has two hard-boiled eggs nearly every morning on the show. Eggs can be made into anything and everything, and she has them frequently.

Baked Chicken

Hot Wings' go-to meal is the most well-rounded meal of the bunch. His go-to meal is baked chicken with roasted rosemary and garlic potatoes. Super easy. Very little prep. Almost impossible to screw up. Delicious. And if you line the sheet with foil, there is basically zero clean-up.

The Leftover Burrito

I have touched on Steve's food hack of grabbing random foods and throwing everything in a wrap. His leftover burrito is a good way to make it seem like you're eating something different when you're really not.

