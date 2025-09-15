Hi Idiots.

Many of my friends have different beliefs on how to get to know someone best. My mom is a big believer in icebreaker games (to the fear of many, I'm sure). Meanwhile, my friend almost instantly asks a person about their childhood trauma, which is very bold but has a shocking success rate.

READ MORE: Video Game Favorites From the Free Beer and Hot Wings Show

I prefer a less invasive approach: dream blunt rotations. It doesn't matter if the person smokes weed or not, especially since it isn't legal in most of the country. It's the thought that counts.

Photo by Matthew Haggerty on Unsplash Photo by Matthew Haggerty on Unsplash loading...

The premise is simple: who do you want to be stuck in a room with and think you could have the most absurd conversation with, which may or may not be inspired by substances. To give you an idea, here's mine, with no explanation:

Kermit the Frog

Keanu Reeves

Judge Judy

I think the four of us could have a great conversation, carried by Keanu, with Judy and Kermit providing commentary.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Maitlynn

Meanwhile, Maitlynn's dream rotation is fair more realistic and would make for a great conversation, with layers, and, due to each actor's time in the industry, could include some stellar anecdotes. Maitlynn's dream rotation would be:

Meryl Streep

Andy Samberg

Danny DeVito

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Mait would let Danny and Andy yap it up, and then Meryl would come in and deliver some life-changing wisdom with a glass of wine in her hand.

Who would be in your rotation? Let us know.

Maitlynn's Many Marvelous Nails Maitlynn is known for her many unique nail designs. Here are a few of her favorites from over the years. Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill