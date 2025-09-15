Who Maitlynn Wants To Be Stuck In A Room With

Who Maitlynn Wants To Be Stuck In A Room With

Hi Idiots.

Many of my friends have different beliefs on how to get to know someone best. My mom is a big believer in icebreaker games (to the fear of many, I'm sure). Meanwhile, my friend almost instantly asks a person about their childhood trauma, which is very bold but has a shocking success rate.

I prefer a less invasive approach: who do you want to be stuck in a room with?

The premise is simple: who do you want to be stuck in a room with and think you could have the most absurd conversation with? To give you an idea, here's mine, with no explanation:

  • Kermit the Frog 
  • Keanu Reeves
  • Judge Judy

I think the four of us could have a great conversation, carried by Keanu, with Judy and Kermit providing commentary.

Maitlynn

Meanwhile, Maitlynn's dream rotation is fair more realistic and would make for a great conversation, with layers, and, due to each actor's time in the industry, could include some stellar anecdotes. Maitlynn's dream rotation would be:

  • Meryl Streep
  • Andy Samberg
  • Danny DeVito
Mait would let Danny and Andy yap it up, and then Meryl would come in and deliver some life-changing wisdom with a glass of wine in her hand.

Who would be in your rotation? Let us know. 

