Hi Idiots.

Many of my friends have different beliefs on how to get to know someone best. My mom is a big believer in icebreaker games (to the fear of many, I'm sure). Meanwhile, my friend almost instantly asks a person about their childhood trauma, which is very bold but has a shocking success rate.

READ MORE: Video Game Favorites From the Free Beer and Hot Wings Show

I prefer a less invasive approach: who do you want to be stuck in a room with?

monkeybusinessimages monkeybusinessimages loading...

The premise is simple: who do you want to be stuck in a room with and think you could have the most absurd conversation with? To give you an idea, here's mine, with no explanation:

Kermit the Frog

Keanu Reeves

Judge Judy

I think the four of us could have a great conversation, carried by Keanu, with Judy and Kermit providing commentary.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Maitlynn

Meanwhile, Maitlynn's dream rotation is fair more realistic and would make for a great conversation, with layers, and, due to each actor's time in the industry, could include some stellar anecdotes. Maitlynn's dream rotation would be:

Meryl Streep

Andy Samberg

Danny DeVito

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Mait would let Danny and Andy yap it up, and then Meryl would come in and deliver some life-changing wisdom with a glass of wine in her hand.

Who would be in your rotation? Let us know.

Maitlynn's Many Marvelous Nails Maitlynn is known for her many unique nail designs. Here are a few of her favorites from over the years. Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill