The Free Beer and Hot Wings Dating Game
Hi Idiots.
The dating scene can be a truly frightening place to be, the wild wild west of singles and freaks trying to make a name for themselves. A space where commitment is hard to find and bots run rampant, keeping those who dare to enter on their toes.
Thankfully, that's not where we are. Few! Rather, we are entrepreneurs looking to get a fix for our egos and find out who you all think is the most suitable bachelor.
Welcome to the first-ever Free Beer and Hot Wings Dating Game.
The rules are simple. We are not looking for dates or weirdos in our DMs, rather we want to know who among us stands to get the most "likes" based on the profiles we're submitting. The rules are simple, but the rewards are bountiful (aka bragging rights).
Also, just to be clear: these profiles are not real and were made with a website called Tinderkit which creates fake profiles for media purposes. Purely a joke.
Please submit your vote for best profile here. Yes, that's right, I made a Google form and everything. Things are very serious.
ALRIGHT, WITHOUT FURTHER ADO, LET THE GAMES BEGIN!!!
