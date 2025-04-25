Hi Idiots.

We here on the Free Beer and Hot Wings show are known to make a joke or two here and there (if you can believe it!). We've been known to create a chuckle now and then. Generally, we make jokes at each other's expense all the time, and we're usually pretty good about checking in with each other after a segment.

But has there ever been a time when a joke went too far or a joke was taken the wrong way? If something like that happens, how do we deal with it?

Meeting Of Support Group Looking At Each Other Talking

Communication Is Key

The short answer? Yes. Though this rarely happens, there have been instances where we've needed to check in with each other during the breaks to make sure we didn't pile on to someone too hard. Times when we gang up on each other make for some of our favorite segments (like when Free Beer said Vitamin D milk is a dip and got absolutely ridiculed for it).

It really comes down to having good communication, as simple as that sounds. Many of us in our day-to-day lives know how much bad communication can affect any relationship, whether that be romantic, professional, or a friendship. That same idea applies here.

We make sure to check with each other before bringing up personal things we've discussed off-air, and sometimes it helps to make fun of a situation to remember that things can seem like a big deal when they really aren't. That's my advice to you all out there: if you're feeling something, say something! Things left unsaid create bigger issues down the line.

We don't want to end up like these bands.

