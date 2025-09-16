Hi Idiots.

Remember the good ol' days when you were a kid and your life revolved around annoying your siblings and putting your toys away after a long day of using your

🌈imagination🌈?

A bonus for me: climbing trees and taunting your brother for not being afraid to. That was the life, right there. I am one of four kids in my family, and we're all within three years of each other, so it was never a dull moment in our house. We all shared similar interests, such as racing cars (more on this later), superheroes, and sports.

These were my favorite toys: Rescue Heroes. Superheroes based on regular jobs/"everyday" heroes. Billy Blazes, the firefighter, Nick Justice, the police officer, Rocky Canyon, the rock climber, and Jack Hammer, a construction/heavy equipment operator. It's silly, but we spent hours role-playing and had all the playsets.

However, this pales in comparison to how deeply the others got involved in playing with their toys.

Free Beer

It's a known fact that FB is a total sports nerd, so when he informed me that he still had all his old toy cars and the papers showcasing the tournaments he used to host for each of them, I had to see.

Congrats to Predator on a hard-fought victory.

Hot Wings

Hot Wings has been into cars since he was a wee lad, and this can be seen in his awesome RC car race track that he loved as a kid and passed on to his boys:

"I got these slot cars when I was 8 or 9 and played with them a ton. Added more track pieces and more cars over time. It was fun to get a couple of days of joy out of these with my own boys when they were that age, too!"

Steve

"I had a wooden pet on wheels with a leash. One side was a dog, the other side was a cat. I named the cat “Dog” and the dog “Cat.” It was my absolute favorite thing in the world. Then I accidentally left it at Disney World in the hotel when we went there when I was four. I didn’t realize it until we were halfway back to New Jersey (we drove), and I cried the rest of the way home because my parents wouldn’t turn around to go back and get it."

Maitlynn & Kelly

The gals had more run-of-the-mill toys you've probably heard of because they are classics. My Little Pony, Littlest Pet Shop, Bratz Dolls, Polly Pockets, Tamagotchis (of which Kelly has one on her microphone), and a Lite Brite.

What was your favorite childhood toy? Let us know.