Every good character needs a catchphrase: Spider-Man says, "I'm your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man!", each incarnation of the Doctor from Doctor Who has a unique catchphrase, and everyone knows the Terminator will "be back". Sometimes it takes someone saying something a lot to establish it as their catch phrase, or maybe you just need to say it once with some real conviction to get that word or phrase forever associated with you.

While we aren't works of fiction (shocking, I know), we are all rather quirky and definitely are creatures of habit. That extends to the things we say, where there are things we say quite often. While we don't have cool catchphrases, we do have words and things that have become our unofficial catchphrases.

Here is each show member's "catchphrase"!

Hot Wings - "It Depends" or "Possibly", etc

Do not expect this man to give you a direct answer ever. Give him two options for an answer, and he'll find a way to "it depends" on the discussion and try walking right down the middle of Opinion St. For a guy known for his Hot Takes, sometimes the hottest take he has is his lack of a take.

Maitlynn - "Can't Hide Money"

There are plenty of potential choices for quick-witted Maitlynn, but this one takes the cake. Whenever Maitlynn throws in "Can't hide money" in response to someone's story or situation, it is sure to get the room laughing.

Steve - "Did you just say..."

Steve doesn't have a catchphrase so much as a way of really picking up on someone's oopsie and roasting them. Free Beer word scramble? Expect Steve to point that out. Tommy is calling the Cupid Shuffle the "Cuban Shuffle", Steve is adjusting his flamethrower to make sure he gets flamed for it.

A lot of times, Steve's eyebrow does most of the talking for him.

Kelly - "SH*T DANG!"

Kelly is the only one whose "catchphrase" has made it to our merch store. If you have merch based on something you've said, well, that story tells itself.

Free Beer - "Is that for Gregg?"

We all knew this one was coming, right? Free Beer's infamous food delivery flub haunts him to this day, and his single question of "Is that for Gregg?" was so iconic that show members now throw that line in anytime they can. Another strong contender is the classic, "GREGGY WOOOOT!!!".

Tommy - "Yeah, I'd do that."

A few times has said no to whatever absurd thing the show members have asked him to do. Eat day-old Jimmy John's left sitting out? Sure. Drink water through his nose? You betcha? Literally jump out of a plane for an endorsement? Yup. His catchphrase could alternately be whatever weird noises he makes on a daily basis, but there's no good way to categorize that.

