Hi Idiots.

In a time where text messaging is king, we here are the Free Beer and Hot Wings Morning Show are proud to say we still get well over 100 phone calls every day. It's super cool having listener interactions and people are more than happy to share their stories every morning. Alexander Graham Bell would be pleased.

Alexander Bell Getty Images loading...

However, due to the number of callers we get, we want to make sure that the callers we CAN get On Air make the most of their time. So Maitlynn and I have come together to give 4 tips to effectively get your call on air.

Class is in session.

Photo by Wesley Hilario on Unsplash Photo by Wesley Hilario on Unsplash loading...

Keep it SHORT with the best details EARLY ON

The goal is to be CONCISE. Start with the most ear-catching part first and then let the gang lead you through the details. The first 1-2 sentences are the most important. This helps Tommy wade through the, ahem, dud calls to get the best ones on air.

Canva Canva loading...

Don’t be in a loud environment.

If the first sound a screener hears is screeching, wind, beeping, or any other horrific sounds, you’ll be hung up on. Calls need to sound crisp. That means:

• ROLL UP YOUR DANG WINDOWS

• TURN DOWN YOUR RADIO

• Speakerphone is a HUGE NO

Man using speakerphone. Getty Images / Canva loading...

No "Bait & Switch"

Don’t tell the screener one thing and then be completely different on air. That is a sure-fire way to waste your time, our time, and the audience's time.

Photo by Yevgeniy Mironov on Unsplash Photo by Yevgeniy Mironov on Unsplash loading...

LAND YOUR PLANE

Don’t get lost in all the minor details. Nobody cares about the weather the day your story happened, your underwear color, the barometric pressure, etc. MAKE YOUR POINT

Photo by Annika Ashley on Unsplash Photo by Annika Ashley on Unsplash loading...

We WANT to hear what you have to say. Listeners give the most insightful pieces of commentary and have the funniest story. We just want to make the most of the time we do have together, so follow these tips and we'll all be happy.

The Free Bald and Bald Wings Balding Show Bald is beautiful. Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill