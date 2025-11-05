Hi Idiots.

With every job, being late isn't a good look, but it's especially a bad look when you're part of a live broadcast that starts at a set time every day, whether you're there or not. Show business doesn't wait for you, which is why we must be punctual.

One man's misfortune is another show member's opportunity (for free food), or something to that effect. What is the misfortune I speak of? Well, that would be the fun rule that if you are late to the start of the show, you owe everyone breakfast. Everyone is expected to be seated in front of their microphones by 5:53:15 AM, Eastern time.

However, this morning was a tense debate as Hot Wings rushed into the studio right at 5:53:15, a definitive photo finish. Hot Wings was technically in the studio at the time, but he wasn't in his seat to play the harp chord that signified the swap from Best Of to our live show, which means he was late and owes us breakfast. But how did the punishment for being late become buying breakfast?

According to Free Beer, "the rule originated as a way to make it more punitive for those who were late, but in a manner that would still be enjoyable for everyone else. It wasn’t initially the sport it has become." Everyone on the show has been a victim of this ruling, one that was started 10 to 12 years ago.

Having to pay for breakfast is annoying, but getting breakfast is a treat. So it's like a slap on the wrist (and your wallet).

