Hi Idiots.

This Sunday, June 8th, is Best Friends Day. It's a day to celebrate the special people in your life, or a special person. Sometimes that person is your wedded partner or your partner in crime, your ride or die. Your BEST FRIEND! We here on the Free Beer and Hot Wings Morning Show consider ourselves incredibly fortunate not just to work together, but to all be friends inside and outside of work.

Michael Buck Michael Buck loading...

Part of what makes our on-air chemistry so great is that we all get along off-air. It can be rare to have co-workers you don't get sick of, but it's even more rare when two of those coworkers have been working together for nearly thirty years and still get along. Free Beer and Hot Wings have known each other since they were roommates in college back in 1995.

Facebook / FBHW Facebook / FBHW loading...

They've moved around the country together multiple times, have built this show together, and have been in each other's weddings. They've been in each other's lives for longer than anyone else. But here's the question: are Free Beer and Hot Wings best friends?

During a routine Around the Room, Maitlynn started talking about hometown friends vs best friends, and it spurred a conversation about whether Free Beer and Hot Wings considered each other best friends. Almost simultaneously, they both said no and explained their reasoning, stating that "their friendship is the longest relationship either has ever had, but they aren't best friends."

Great friends, indeed. A rewarding partnership, absolutely. But not each other's number one. For some of you, this may be like learning that Jaime and Adam from Mythbusters never once hung out outside of work. This is nowhere near that extreme. There's nothing wrong with their friendship. You probably have your partner and a best friend in your own life.

Who Free Beer and Hot Wings Would Be As “Friends” Characters The Free Beer and Hot Wings Morning Show studio is basically Monica's apartment. Warner Bros via YouTube Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill