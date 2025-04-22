Hi Idiots.

As the old adage used to say, the tongue is sharper than the sword. Plenty of times, someone's day can be made or broken by the words of another. But there are plenty of times that a simple compliment can become one of the most memorable moments, a core memory.

Sometimes a compliment can be as simple as "you have a great smile!" or "you are always so helpful". A few words can go a long way, and sometimes you don't realize how impactful something you say to someone can be.

So, this month, I wanted to take a look at a compliment or something that was said to the crew that really stuck with them. Previously, we've heard from Kelly and her "dump truck voice," Free Beer about his first day doing sports broadcasting, how Steve reminded a girl he was "pretty fly for a white guy," and Maitlynn was the world's most unique grocery stocker.

Now we'll hear about a time handiman Hot Wings got a real boost to his carpentry ego.

One Square Door

If you've had a door that doesn't close snug, or maybe it is a bit lopsided, you know fixing that door frame isn't a simple process. In most situations, you can't just buy a new door and throw it in there, especially if there is structural damage or you're in an old house.

Hot Wings has a barn on his property that needed a new door frame and door, and instead of hiring someone to do it, HW decided to give it a try himself with no experience. To his surprise, it went well.

The first time I ever did any real framing, I framed out the front of my barn for a garage door. Without knowing I was the one who did it, the door installer said it was the squarest opening he had ever worked on. I will relish that compliment until my death.

It's quite a compliment that when someone who does this for a living is impressed with someone's handiwork, let alone an amateur doing it for the first time. This is a compliment. HW is valid in taking with him to his grave.

