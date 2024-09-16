Free Bald and Bald Wings: The Baldest Show On Radio

Hi Idiots.

A few months back, we had a segment on the show discussing what each show member thought was their best physical feature. Hot Wings mentioned he'd say his hair, which is a great answer considering he has a full head of hair with very little gray.

But it raised a good point. Statistically, most men experience their first signs of hair loss by age 21, and by age 50, over half of men have experienced hair loss. To the show's credit, we're all doing pretty good for ourselves.

But what if that wasn't the case? What if everyone on the show wanted to get some time back in the mornings and decided not to worry about doing their hair any more and just embraced their natural looks? After all, Bald is Beautiful.

But obviously, baldness doesn't just affect men, so it's only fitting we have everyone embrace having a shiny head. You may want to cover your eyes, things are about to get bright. Especially Maitlynn. If you were to open a egg carton it would not be surprising in the slightest to see her staring back up at you.

Feast your eyes on this abomination.

