Part of growing up is making mistakes and learning from them (or not learning from them and doing more stupid stuff down the line). Sometimes it's a prank gone wrong, or a total accident. Other times, it's just pure stupidity, and those make for the best stories.

Today, we took callers for a segment discussing stories of things that parents still hold over them, and y'all did not disappoint. We had some seriously great callers, including Joe's septic tank exploding from all the condoms he flushed as a teen, and Tim painting a select body part with the glow from a bunch of fireflies and streaking through the girls' cabin at summer camp.

I'll kick things off with a story of my own with a story that my grandma holds over my head more than my parents. My parents went on vacation for a weekend, one of the first trips without kids since we were born, and my grandma was watching us for the first time. She was nervous, and we were rambunctious kids, so she had her work cut out for her.

We kids were wrestling in the living room where we had a brick fireplace, which is, in hindsight, a terrible place to play, and we accidentally kicked my sibling face-first into the brick ledge of the fireplace, smashing their face and breaking their glasses. She freaked out and still gives me crap to this day about the stress I gave her.

This is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to some of the things you Idiots did when you were younger.

