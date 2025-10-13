Hi Idiots.

There's a joke that during the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone began picking up new hobbies and skills since everyone had time on their hand. Some people picked up knitting or sourdough starters, while others (like me) learned how to actually use the skateboard that has been in the garage for years on end.

READ MORE: The Oddest Piece Of Mail A Listener Has Sent Free Beer and Hot Wings

However, for most of us, there are many things we say we would have liked to learn but never take the time to do. Then, there are things we wish we'd have done but will never make an effort now-a-days to do.

Canva Canva loading...

These are the things we wish we'd picked up but won't.

Maitlynn

"I wish I would have learned how to figure skate. I grew up very casually going ice skating but always wished I could do all the cool tricks and everything. I think I’m too old now anyways but also don’t want to put in the time to learn it at this point."

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Steve

I always wanted to learn how to surf. I swear, for like 35 years I’ve been talking about learning to surf. Have I learned to surf yet? Nope. Sure haven’t. Also, flying a plane. I’ll talk about getting my pilot’s license until the day I die.

Photo by Sincerely Media on Unsplash Photo by Sincerely Media on Unsplash loading...

Kelly

Kelly's answer was full of colorful words and phrases that were funny but not quotable. Bottom line: she wishes she had learned more about smut. Not in a winky face way but in how many times you can describe one thing in different ways, if you catch our drift.

Photo by Womanizer Toys on Unsplash Photo by Womanizer Toys on Unsplash loading...

Hot Wings

I wish I had learned to play guitar. I know it’s never too late to learn or whatever, but I know I’m not going to. I’m sad that I’ll never get to authentically point a guitar neck to the sky while shredding a solo and stroking it like a-.

Photo by Dark Rider on Unsplash Photo by Dark Rider on Unsplash loading...

Free Beer

I've always wanted to learn to be a good woodworker. I wanna be able to build my own stuff and have a shop and enjoy the smells and see something built with my own hands. But I'm a loser, and that will never happen. :(

Photo by Jeff Caron-Robert on Unsplash Photo by Jeff Caron-Robert on Unsplash loading...

What did you wish you'd picked up but know you never will? Let us know.

Free Beer and Hot Wings' Top 5 Superhero Movies Superhero movies are a staple of the film industry, especially in recent years. Here are the ones we think deserve to sit on a pedestal. Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill