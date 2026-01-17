Hi Idiots.

Whenever a new year arrives, people are led to believe that we should look ahead to what comes next. Ironically, people do the opposite and instead look back on years past. You see it all the time on Instagram, where people are prompted to upload pictures from a certain time or event, and this year, people are going back a decade

Numerals To Be Used In New York City's New Year's Eve Celebration Arrive In Times Square Getty Images loading...

This prompt has really struck a chord with people, and Maitlynn suspects it's because 2016 was such a unique time for social media. Filters really took off on Snapchat, and the way people dress was also just so of the time.

READ MORE: Favorite High School Subjects of the Free Beer and Hot Wings Crew

Every girl was rocking winged eyeliner, and The Chainsmokers' "Closer" was inescapable. It was one of the last years when things felt unique, before the homogenization of social media platforms and trends became less organic.

Free Beer and Hot Wings 2016

These were also some pretty big years for our show members. Kelly wasn't even on the show yet; Maitlynn was still in her Intern era; Tommy was a junior in high school; Free Beer had just his twins; Steve got engaged; and Hot Wings was, well, vibing. Just a ton going on.

Here's what each show member looked like in 2016, for your viewing pleasure.

Free Beer and Hot Wings Decade Flashback (2016) Everyone on Instagram is looking back a decade to start 2026, so we're doing it too.