How Much ‘Free Beer’ Does Free Beer Get?

Hi Idiots.

As many of you that are up on the Free Beer and Hot Wings 'lore' (FB is not a fan of the word lore but I am soooo), you'll know that they did not intend to be known as "Free Beer" and "Hot Wings" for the last 27 years. The show was meant to be a cheap gag to trick unsuspecting listeners into thinking they could receive free beer and hot wings.

I mean, who doesn't like free things? Still one of the best marketing moves ever. I admittedly fell for it before I worked here.

We all got the last laugh in the end because people began asking who was who and eventually Gregg and Chris (I have never called them these names, either) got labeled with the oddest names on the radio.

But while they wanted to trick people into thinking they were getting free beer and hot wings, it does pose a question: how much free beer and hot wings have FBHW received?

A lot.

Throughout the show's history, and especially in the early days, having a show called Free Beer and Hot Wings presented natural sponsorship opportunities, and plenty of brands capitalized on it (and so did our hosts). FB says he doesn't really drink beer anymore, but back when he did, beer was never in short supply.

Here's a little story from Younger Free Beer:

When I was at the bars when I was younger and people would recognize me and say "hey, Free Beer!", I would respond "sure, i'd love one."

Funny guy. FB did say there was far more free beer than hot wings, mostly because it is far easier to gift a beer than hot wings. Looks like Hot Wings got the short end of the deal on this one. Sorry pal.

