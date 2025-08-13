Hi Idiots.

This show has been on the air now for a pretty dang long time. The airwaves have had to put up with nearly 30 years of pure idiocracy, poor thing. In that time, the show has done something right at some point, considering it was nominated for the Radio Hall of Fame last year.

From charity work to absolute hilarity, each show member has seen their fair share of memorable moments on the show, and this month, we're going to hear from each member of the show about what their favorite moment on the show has been.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

We heard from Steve about his bull run, and now we'll hear from Free Beer about a stunt he didn't think they would pull off.

"In the name of progress..."

One of the many great memories on this show comes from stunts the crew has performed over time, and this stunt in particular stands out to Free Beer as his favorite. It might not be as iconic as Steve's "running with the bulls", but it was one of the few stunts Free Beer actually got permission to do ahead of time.

READ MORE: Happy 10 Year Anniversary To One Of Free Beer and Hot Wings’ Biggest Stunts

Back in 2010, one of the freeways that goes through Grand Rapids, I-196, had been closed for 8 months for a $40 million road rebuild and expansion. It was a big deal at the time, and to celebrate the reopening, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) had arranged for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

andriano_cz andriano_cz loading...

As MDOT was preparing to cut the ribbon, former producer Joe ran up to the ribbon (click for image), yelled, "In the name of progress, I declare that 196 is now open!", cut the ribbon, and sprinted away. According to an article written about the event, everyone took the joke well, and they repaired the ribbon for a proper cut.

Free Beer got permission for this stunt largely because it involved a government project that cost $40 million, and he couldn't believe it when the Director agreed. In the end, Free Beer and Hot Wings got the laughs they hoped for and the ribbon ceremony got some extra publicity.

The Many Faces Of Free Beer Over The Years Since Free Beer and Hot Wings started in 1997 to now, Free Beer has seen more style changes than anyone. Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill