Hi Idiots.

We have a few car enthusiasts on the show who treat their cars like they're a member of their family. On the other hand, we also have some quirky, silly drivers who love their cars and accessorize them. We all have differing opinions on decorating cars (such as not putting a sticker on a Bentley).

Photo by Devin McGloin on Unsplash Photo by Devin McGloin on Unsplash loading...

However, there is something that it seems everyone on the show does to their cars (well, almost everyone): giving their vehicle a name. Growing up on a farm, my parents told us never to name any of the animals because there was a good chance the animal wouldn't be around too long. However, a car is an investment and something you use almost every day.

READ MORE

For example, Maitlynn has named every car she's ever owned, claiming she "spends more time in my car than with most people, so I think of it as a friend." Hence, she calls her Lexus Moira (said like Moira Rose). Kelly, too, named her old car Peaches. Even Hot Wings, who has dedicated a Hot Take or two to how dumb excessive bumper stickers are, gives little nicknames to his vehicles, calling his big ol' suburban The Beast.

Photo by Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash Photo by Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash loading...

But you know who hasn't named their car? Free Beer. Why?

"Because I am not a child or an idiot."

He's kidding, he just hasn't done it, but his response did make me laugh after I told him my car was named Val because I got her on Valentine's Day.

Do you have a name for your car? Do you think it's stupid to name your car? Let us know.

Free Beer and Hot Wings As Avengers Characters Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill