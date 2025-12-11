Hi Idiots.

We've had quite a year here on the Free Beer and Hot Wings Morning Show, ranging from our most expansive set of live show locations to date to our most significant single-day radiothon earnings in show history.

We'll be touching on these later this month, but for now, we're going to spotlight each of the people who were part of all these days: our motley crew of show members coming to you live on the airwaves each morning.

Free Beer, Hot Wings, Steve, Kelly, and Maitlynn have all had some hilarious moments this year, whether they made a funny joke or were the butt of one. We're recounting some of the crew's best individual moments from this year.

When you're done, check out Hot Wings', Steve's, and Kelly's best moments. Now, for Free Beer's best moments.

Plenty of Free Beer Word Scrambles

There were too many to get into this year (shocking, I know), but here are a few worth highlighting.

Plenty of Classic Free Beer Anecdotes

He Visited A National Landmark

Free Beer's admiration for the 1986 sports movie Hoosiers has been discussed many times on the show. This year, he found himself heading to the area where it was filmed, and after much insistence from the show, he went and loved it.

Whether or not this is more or less nerdy than going to a gravel pit on his honeymoon is up for debate.

Free Beer Did A Lot Spelling

But none of it was spelled right.

We'll see what Maitlynn accomplished this year.

