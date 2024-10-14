Hi Idiots.

Tis the season for toil and trouble. All around the town the ghouls and goblins are causing problems for one and all. The fairies have done their part and started gathering ingredients for the big bad witch, a witch who has trapped our esteemed show members in her evil hut, ready to cook them up for a yummy dinner.

But then something unique happens. It turns out...she's a huge fan of the show! She's never checked out the webcams and had no idea what we looked like. She apologized profusely and to make it up to us, she offered to make each of us a potion that would give us special powers. How considerate!

So, what potions is our witch friend going to create for each of our show members? Let's get brewing.

Kelly

Kelly's potion could backfire intensely but could also give a person what they need to hear. Her potion is a truth potion so she "can make better decisions about her future". It would be nice to not have to guess someone's intentions.

Maitlynn

Maitlynn is looking to be a bit more proactive when she wants to prepare for when she needs to leave the house. She'd like to have a potion that "makes getting ready easier." She would drink it and it would instantly make you look as good as you planned in your head. Everything is the way it's supposed to be, no more bad hair days, etc.

Hot Wings

Hot Wings wants a love potion, but not a love romance potion like most people would expect. No, he wants a potion that would make rich people adore him so that they'd "give him sweet gifts." He says that they'd barely feel it, and he would have a lot of rad stuff, so it's a win-win. I guess?

Free Beer

Aging is a b****. That's why Free Beer wants that stamina back and then some. He wants a potion that would "return my athleticism to 10% beyond my peak." He doesn't want to be a superathlete, he just wants to be a little below average, but not by a lot.

Steve

Last but not least, Steve wants the ability to see into the future. He wouldn't want to see drastically into the future, but knowing the winner lotto numbers or when a storm is coming wouldn't hurt.

