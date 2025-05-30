Free Beer and Hot Wings Media Recap May 2025: Poker Face, Welcome to Westville, & More

Hi Idiots.

May has absolutely flown by. Now that the weather has been consistently warm, much of the crew has been spending time outside GASP. How do I know? No one on the Free Beer and Hot Wings Show recommended any TV shows to watch this month, which is shocking considering they traveled all the way to Casper, WY, for the first time, which isn't a short flight.

Yet, despite this, the recommendations were far and few between, which leaves the task of recommending some shows and books to check out on my shoulders. Luckily for everyone, I have spent plenty of time watching things this month and have a few for everyone to check out.

TV SHOWS

Poker Face - Peacock

Peacock's first big original series returned for its second season this month. Starring Natasha Lyonne and her distinctive ginger hair as a human lie detector named Charlie Cale. This mystery series is refreshing in that it presents a different mystery to solve every week and takes a unique approach to each one. Rian Johnson writes this series, so if you liked the vibe of Knives Out, you'll like this one.

The Last of Us Season 2 - HBO

The show based on the award-winning video game returns. Season one of The Last of Us broke viewership records and was one of the top shows back in 2023. Now the second season jumps five years ahead and explores the fallout of the end of season 1.

Kelly has been raving about this season, which just wrapped up this last Sunday, which means you can binge the whole thing. Yippee!

Twin Peaks - Paramount+

David Lynch and Mike Frost's 1990 masterpiece mystery series is about a small town dealing with the brutal mystery of a girl named Laura Palmer. While the overarching story revolves around Agent Dale Cooper's collaboration with locals to solve this mystery, the real heart of this series lies in its supporting cast, which makes this town feel very lived-in and real.

I watched this show for the first time while discussing with Hot Wings, and I fell in love with its vibe and music.

BOOKS

Welcome to Westville by Ryder Jones

Set in October 1996, this sci-fi mystery by Ryder Jones follows Detective Casey Benson and Olivia Fischer as they independently attempt to solve the disappearance of Olivia's best friend, Millie Thompson, after she goes missing. As their investigation progresses, they realize there is something seriously amiss in this town.

Kelly read this book, and I've started reading it, too. If you like Stranger Things, you'll like this.

Remnant Heart Publishing

