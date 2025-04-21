Today is Maitlynn’s SECOND Favorite Day of the Year

Hi Idiots.

Maitlynn has a long history with the show. Having originally been a part of the show as an intern before working part-time, and eventually left and came back as a full-fledged show member in 2023. It was a momentous return.

2023 Maitlynn came back with a bang, creating some pretty iconic Maitlynn moments like finding out cat holics do not exist and naming a two word rhyme related to "tree fart". But there was one moment that stood out from every other moment that year that has continued to haunt follow her ever since.

A legume known as a chickpea.

Now, you may be wondering. Tommy, why are you bringing up this story of humus commercials and a glistening chickpea on a random Monday? Well, my friend, that is because this isn't just some random Monday. It is National Chickpea Day. This little bean is so beloved that it has garnered enough support to receive a national day of recognition.

Photo by Karyna Panchenko on Unsplash

This is Maitlynn's second favorite day (probably) besides Galentine's Day. Her favorite way to experience her beloved chickpeas is via roasted red pepper hummus while dipping pretzels or pita bread in it. mmmm. That's what satisfies her (hunger).

What's your favorite Maitlynn moment? Let us know.

