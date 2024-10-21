Hi Idiots.

Today is one of my favorite days of the year. No, this day is not a national holiday, and few other people may even notice its significance. However, nine years ago today, we were visited by three time travelers from 1985. Well, sort of.

The 1985 cult classic film series Back to the Future featuring Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox), Doctor Emmett Brown (Christopher Lloyd), and Marty's girlfriend Jennifer (Elizabeth Shue) traveled to the future year of October 21st, 2015 to save Marty and Jennifer's future kids.

While that date has come and gone, people still recognize today as "Back to the Future Day." So since this movie showed us the pros and cons of time travel, I figured it would be fun to see where each member of the show would travel if they had a Deloreon of their own.

To the Future or the Past?

Overwhelmingly, the entire crew said they'd like to travel into the future but for various reasons. Hot Wings and Steve would go into the future to do exactly what Biff did: learn what sports teams or stocks to invest in so they could come back and make a bunch of money for the future.

Hot Wings said he would, "have an awesome retirement filled with cars, homes, boats, and babes!"

Free Beer and Maitlynn chose sentimental reasons rather than monetary reasons. Maitlynn would travel to see if she is making the right decisions or see how her choices have played out. FB would travel 109 years into the future to see how the world will change and try to peek at my grandkids and their families.

Tommy would travel into the past to see how things used to look back in time. Maybe take a drive with the dinosaurs or observe ancient civilizations from afar. Which way would you travel, past or present?

