Hi Idiots.

Nice to see you all again, it's been a minute. I write to each of you regretfully, as I must admit I very much enjoyed being on vacation. But all good things must come to an end, for if they didn't, perhaps they wouldn't be good anymore.

Photo by Stephanie McCabe on Unsplash

And I n e v e r want vacation to not be good. Each of us thoroughly enjoyed our vacations and wanted to let you in on what we were up to over the week we were off. Lots of traveling was done (both around the state and country), so we have a lot of distance to cover.

FBHW x 4th of July 2024 The Show was on holiday break with each member up to something different. Our interests brought us to places all around the state (and country). Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill