Hi Idiots.

The new year has just begun, but there is already plenty to be excited about. For many, the beginning of the year is about starting fresh and attempting to stick to their New Year's resolution for more than a week. But here on the Free Beer and Hot Wings Show, we're speedrunning. Our year doesn't have a slow build-up, considering our first Live Show of the season is already at the end of the month!

Seven-Foot Tall "2026" Numerals Arrive In Times Square Ahead Of New Years Eve Getty Images loading...

With so much on the horizon, both professionally and personally, there's plenty to look forward to over the next couple of months. So that's why we're spotlighting a few things each of us is excited about this year!

We already heard from Kelly; now it's Free Beer's turn.

What Free Beer Is Excited For In 2026

Free Beer's highlights for the year are very season-based. He doesn't have much going on as of right now, but soon the BIG 10 tournament and March Madness will be here, and as a sports commentator and fan, he couldn't be more excited. Quickly following that is the NBA playoffs, where, for the first time in years, his beloved Detroit Pistons actually have a shot at making it.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Then comes summertime in Michigan, which, for those of you who have never been, is an incredible time. From going to the beach, late nights around a bonfire, and outdoor summer concerts, it's the place to be.

Then, even though it just happened, he's already looking forward to his family's Christmas vacation with all 6 boys. This guy has it all planned out!