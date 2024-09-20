Hi Idiots.

I don't know about all of you, but picture day was always one of the most stressful days of the year for me. I was very much the kind of person who didn't like getting their photo taken and was never happy with the final result.

Plus, they always gave us these little black combs and I never combed my hair so I was just always very lost.

"A handsome blond hair, blue eyed teenage boy with braces" Some random kid's yearbook photo. / Getty Images loading...

However, yearbook photos act as a time capsule in a way, showcasing the time of year's trends and styles as well as forever enshrining us in our more awkward years. You can learn a lot about a person based on their yearbook photos.

It's this very reason why I wanted to see each show member's photos. We know how each show member is today, but aside from Maitlynn, we got to know everyone well after high school.

USA, Washington State, Bellevue, Interlake High School Jetta Productions loading...

It also made me realize something about myself: I don't own a single yearbook from high school. I never bothered buying a yearbook because all my friends had one and I'd just read theirs. That doesn't help me now though, does it?

Oh well, I grew up in the era of smartphones, so I made do with the photos I could get. Here is each show member is high school. Feast your eyes.

