Hi Idiots.

It's the first day of the last month of the year, and boy, has it been a big year. We had 10 live shows in 9 different cities, including Casper, WY, for the first time! This trip was a massive deal for the show since it was the first time we've hosted a live morning show at a location in another time zone. There was a bit of a learning curve, but thankfully, everything went off without a hitch.

Through it all, we've been laughing, roasting each other, and just having fun together each weekday all year. Every show is something different and has its own special moments. Our staple games, Dumber than the Show and Minute of Mayhem, both rewarded thousands of dollars to winners who put their brains to the test.

But most importantly, we've also made some huge donations thanks to all of our Fancy Idiots out there that support our charity, Idiots for Underdogs. This ranges from small contributions to our 12-hour radiothon for Kids Food Basket that raised over $100,000. Our charity work for the year isn't over yet; our annual Holiday Break-Ins are taking place on December 19th.

As we enter the final weeks of the year, we're going to be recapping everything we've accomplished this year- from best moments to memorable uses of the dump button and more. Stay tuned!

