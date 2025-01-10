Hi Idiots.

Part of what makes people so great is that we are all different and unique in our own ways. Some of us are odd enough to make it onto a stupid radio show while others are born to listen to said radio show while doing things that are actually productive for society.

Okay, a bit of an exaggeration. But there are small things like holding the door for someone, giving up your seat on the bus, or telling someone when their shoe is untied that are just common courtesy things that feel like they are fleeting in this day in age.

Kelly speaks for everyone here when she wishes more people would go out without their phones. This applies to her, too, but she thinks we’d have a lot more interaction and better social experiences if people left their phones at home when they go to concerts, parties, etc. Phones can be a barrier to connection.

Free Beer wishes more people would GTFO of the middle of the walkway if they're thinking or talking to someone. People are in a hurry. If you're not then MOVE!

Maitlynn has two wishes. Her first is that people would be less lazy and put their shopping carts away instead of leaving them in the parking lot. Her other wish is that more people would consider others the way others consider them, like the Golden Rule but more like if you notice someone always going out of their way to make things easier, more special, better in general for you, give them the same.

