Free Beer and Hot Wings Valentines Cards 2025

Hi Idiots.

Happy Valentine's Day or Singles Awareness Day for you losers without a Valentine (cough). For many of us on the show, our Valentine's Day looks quite different than it did last year, but that just means we have more love than ever to share! That's right, we're here to spread some love of our own in the form of Valentine's Day cards.

Personally, the Valentine's Day party was always my favorite party in elementary school (I would always buy Scooby Doo cards for everyone). Not only did you get to open these cards but you also got candy! It was basically Halloween and Christmas combined into one. That's the best of both worlds right there, friends.

If you want to relive the glory days, spread these ones with the Lucky Idiot in your life. Screenshot them, print them out, fax them somewhere, and maybe even deliver them via carrier pigeon. Use them as you see fit.

Before we get to that, if you want to learn about why Maitlynn is a massive fan of the day before Valentine's Day, known as Galentine's Day, you can read about that here. Otherwise, if you send one of these cards somewhere, we'd love to see how that person reacted! Tag or DM us on Instagram @fbhwshow or post on Facebook.

