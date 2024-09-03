Free Beer and Hot Wings Are BACK! What We Did On Vacation
Hi Idiots.
We're BACK! Boy, we missed all of you. We know you missed us, which is sweet. Your comments and DMs over the break about how excited you were for the show to come back were very touching.
We are all fully rested, healthy, and ready to
annoy accompany you on your morning routine each week until the end of the year. Yippee!!!
So, what did The Gang get up to while they were off? Quite a bit, believe it or not. Marilynn made quite a few appearances, Kelly wasn't even in the U.S., and Hot Wings touched a lot of tomatoes. A curious thing to say, I know, so let's break it all down.
