Hi Idiots.

We're BACK! Boy, we missed all of you. We know you missed us, which is sweet. Your comments and DMs over the break about how excited you were for the show to come back were very touching.

Get our free mobile app

We are all fully rested, healthy, and ready to annoy accompany you on your morning routine each week until the end of the year. Yippee!!!

Businessman with a Boom Box This is how I imagine some of you will be walking around now that we're back. / Credit: Scott Griessel loading...

So, what did The Gang get up to while they were off? Quite a bit, believe it or not. Marilynn made quite a few appearances, Kelly wasn't even in the U.S., and Hot Wings touched a lot of tomatoes. A curious thing to say, I know, so let's break it all down.

FBHW Vacation August 2024 We're back from our August break. Here's how each show member spent it! Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill

FBHW x 4th of July 2024 The Show was on holiday break with each member up to something different. Our interests brought us to places all around the state (and country). Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill