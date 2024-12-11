Who Has The Ugliest Sweater On Free Beer and Hot Wings?
Hi Idiots.
Mirror mirror on the wall, show me whose sweater is ugliest of all. Every year for as long as I can remember, my parents have hosted an Ugly Sweater party. Around the country, the act of owning an "ugly" sweater has been embraced by many as a fun event to ironically own an article of clothing you wouldn't be caught dead in any other time of year.
On the first day of Christmas, Free Beer gave us possibly one of the most atrocious (yet oddly soft) ugly sweaters known to man. While the sweater itself isn't inherently ugly, it is just...not lovely on the eyes. But it did make for a pretty great camera shot.
As a group of fun people, it is only natural for us to reveal our own ugly sweaters and decide who is the
fairest ugliest of them all. Here is a better view of Free Beer's sweater that my friend has described as "rancid".
Then, Steve sent this purrrfect one with cats on it. (sorry)
Then this is my latest vintage shopping find. It was in the ugly sweater section but I'll be honest, I think it's super cute (which means it's most definitely ugly).
Then Hot Wings and Kelly both said they didn't own any ugly sweaters, but I know HW is forgetting that he has this in his closet. I don't think it is a sweater, but it certainly is ugly.
To wrap up the year, we want to know what your favorite moment of the year was. Let us know.
