Today Is National Cow Milked While Flying Day And Tommy Loves It
Hi Idiots.
Today is my birthday. Happy birthday to me! As such, I have made the executive decision to write about possibly one of the oddest "holidays" I have seen in a hot minute, and it just so happens it falls on my birthday.
Now, a little background detail on one of the resources I use to help generate ideas for articles. I am a frequenter of "What holiday is it today?" sites like National Today and National Holiday Calendar which give actual holidays and then the weirdest holidays that make you scratch your head and wonder who came up with this stuff.
Today's holiday? Cow Milked While Flying in an Airplane Day.
Huh?
Yeah, it's an oddly specific holiday. I dressed for the occasion today (peep the cow shirt) to share this wild story with you. Apparently, on this day in 1930, Elsworth W. Bunce's cow, Elm Farm Ollie, became the first cow to be flown and milked in an airplane as part of a science experiment to determine if height affected a cow's ability to produce milk. As you can probably guess, Ollie was more than capable of producing milk while airborne. She's a trooper like that.
Her incredible feat has been memorialized in both a painting and a poem titled "The Bovine Cantata" in B Flat Major. I, for one, am incredibly proud of Ollie the cow.
I got a real kick out of this story and just wanted to share it with someone, and that someone is all of you. Thank you for indulging me and I'd like everyone who reads this to comment, 'Nice job, Ollie!" on our Facebook post.
