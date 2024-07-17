Hi Idiots.

Today's post has experienced a changing of tracks of its own, a joke that will make more sense in just a moment. I've always been a fan of philosophical questions. It's always been fun for me to see how other people address various situations, like say, if a trolley was barreling down a track and you had to choose who to save, who would you save, and why?

This is an example of a functional and good Trolley Problem question:

On one track is one man who has promised you $500,000 if you save him, and on the other track are four strangers. You could either pull the switch and save the solo money man and get the money, or save the four strangers. Who you save ends up being a moral question of ethics vs self-serving blah blah blah.

The Trolley Problem is a classic philosophical example and was one I thought would be fun to do with the gang. However, to perform such a task requires a tiny degree of prep work and an understanding of the trolley problem, which I thought I had done until the time came and I quickly learned I was a fool.

What should have been a fun short discussion turned into an 11-minute roast session about my inability to create a functional minigame. Above is the clip from Segment 17, the show after the show for fancy idiot members. To add insult to injury, everyone on the show ended up posing better questions than me. It was a rather humbling moment, I must say.

If there are more ethical questions like this you want to see (un)successfully pulled off, send them my way!

