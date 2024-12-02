Hi Idiots.

We hope your Thanksgiving was full of food, laughs, football, and a bit of Free Beer and Hot Wings. For a select few here in our base city of Grand Rapids, they were treated with our ugly mugs for our Day Before Thanksgiving Live Show bright and early on Wednesday for a lovely time with Gobbloke and Hot Wings' pelvic thrusting-filled touchdown celebrations.

All year long, Idiots around the country have woken up super early to hang out with us in person and we can't wait until next year when we do it all over again.

For the holidays, we all had dinner with our families. Hot Wings was driven to the family dinner by his son for the first time. Kelly's parents were in town and they did a bit of sightseeing. Maitlynn went back home for dinner and watched the Wolverines ruin the Ohio State Buckeyes BIG10 Championship hopes with the biggest upset in years.

Free Beer enjoyed time with his family before a busy sports weekend. Steve and his extended family got together to enjoy a nice dinner and later put up the Christmas tree. Tommy had a hodgepodge of people over for dinner and then went Black Friday shopping. He also bought some corn.

Overall, it was a very low-key holiday for everyone on the show this time around. Now, we are looking forward to the end of the year. There are only two more days left to nominate someone in need for our 21st annual Holiday Break-ins, so act quickly! On top of that, we want to hear from YOU. What was your favorite moment from 2024? Let us know.

