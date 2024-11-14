Hi Idiots.

The holidays are quickly approaching. A time when we celebrate one another and you may be getting together with the family. While this can be a wonderful time to see people you haven't in a while, it can also be a tense and sad time for some people.

The negatives of the holidays can distract from highlighting the core of the days: reminding us what we should be thankful for. It's been a pretty turbulent year for many of us. That's why I wanted to take some time and ask each member of the show to reflect on what they are thankful for this year amongst everything.

Last time we talked to Free Beer to hear his thoughts on the year. This time, Maitlynn opens up about what has been a highlight of her year thus far.

The answer Maitlynn gave was so lovely, I've decided to just repeat it verbatim:

Not to sound like I’m sucking up, but I am most thankful for everyone on the show and in the FBHW family. They’re always there to lift me up on my worst days or just vent alongside me. Coming into work is truly the best part of my day and I don’t think a lot of people can say that.

I also am really thankful for my roommate. We were best friends before she moved in but to live with someone who understands you, meets you where you’re at, and is also always down for shenanigans is a great feeling.

Mait is really a light every day and everyone is lucky we get to engage with her on the daily. We're thankful for YOU.

