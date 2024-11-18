What Kelly Is Thankful For In 2024

Hi Idiots.

The holidays are quickly approaching. A time when we celebrate one another and you may be getting together with the family. While this can be a wonderful time to see people you haven't in a while, it can also be a tense and sad time for some people.

The negatives of the holidays can distract from highlighting the core of the days: reminding us what we should be thankful for. It's been a pretty turbulent year for many of us. That's why I wanted to take some time and ask each member of the show to reflect on what they are thankful for this year amongst everything.

So far we've heard from Free Beer and Maitlynn. Today, we're going to hear from the other Scissor Sister, Kelly Cheese.

Kelly

It's been no secret that Kelly has had a whirlwind of 2024. But she's worked super hard to come back from a place of heartbreak to get where she is today.

I couldn’t have healed from the heartbreak Ive felt this year without the help, gentleness, and unconditional love from my friends and family. They encouraged me to keep moving on in the ways they know me best: Traveling. Live music. Home made meals. Quality time with my people.

She used to take lots of "Sad Girl Walks" around the neighborhood with Muffin and Shadow, but now they're just walks. It's been a wild year and she's still healing but she's making progress. She's thankful for everyone who has helped her get to this point.

