The holidays are quickly approaching. A time when we celebrate one another and you may be getting together with the family. While this can be a wonderful time to see people you haven't in a while, it can also be a tense and sad time for some people.

The negatives of the holidays can distract from highlighting the core of the days: reminding us what we should be thankful for. It's been a pretty turbulent year for many of us. That's why I wanted to take some time and ask each member of the show to reflect on what they are thankful for this year amongst everything.

We're concluding our series today with the other half of both the Lovermen and the Free Beer and Hot Wings Morning Show: Hot Wings, himself. You can read all the things we were thankful for this year here.

Hot Wings

Hot Wings got pretty candid about his year in review but still found something to be thankful for.

Honestly, 2024 has not been my favorite year. However, I’m still thankful for many things. Most notably that my health is excellent and my joints all still work properly.

Good health, especially after the last couple of years, is always worth being thankful for. Now we want to hear from YOU. What is something you are thankful for this year? Let us know!

