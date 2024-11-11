Hi Idiots.

The holidays are quickly approaching. A time when we celebrate one another and you may be getting together with the family. While this can be a wonderful time to see people you haven't in a while, it can also be a tense and sad time for some people.

The negatives of the holidays can distract from highlighting the core of the days: reminding us what we should be thankful for. It's been a pretty turbulent year for many of us. That's why I wanted to take some time and ask each member of the show to reflect on what they are thankful for this year amongst everything.

Pilgrim Turkey DJs In Da House Jeffrey Collingwood loading...

We're going to get started with Mr. Beer himself, Free Beer. If you'd like to read the entire series you can do so here.

Free Beer

Free Beer's choice is one he claims is 'common' but I think it's just a simple matter of it's common for a reason. This year, he is thankful for his family.

This Thanksgiving, I am most thankful for my family. I know that’s a common, but it’s also the truth. My wife fills me with happiness. She is amazing. And our six boys are healthy happy and thriving. What more can you ask for?

Anyone who comes from a big family knows how difficult it can be to navigate everyone's schedules but to come out on top and be fully happy and content despite it all, there really isn't much more you can ask for.

On top of that, FB wanted to highlight another part of his family that he's grateful for:

The fact that my parents will soon be 88 and 86 but are still healthy enough to be able to travel to Florida and take care of themselves. It’s quite a blessing to still have them be such a part of my life at this age.

What are you thankful for this year? Let us know.

The Many Faces Of Free Beer Over The Years Since Free Beer and Hot Wings started in 1997 to now, Free Beer has seen more style changes than anyone. Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill