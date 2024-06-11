What Does Free Beer and Hot Wings Have Planned For Summer?

Hi Idiots.

Whether you were ready for it or not, summer is here. Schools are out, toes are probably out, and your hair might be falling out now that the kids are home all day, every day. But hey! That doesn't have to be a stressful thing.

Here in Michigan, we're getting temps in the 90s next week and I will be headed to the beach. This is my big kayak summer, and I intend to make sure everyone knows I am becoming a big-time kayaker. With this in mind, I wanted to know what each member of the show most looks forward to during the summer months.

Free Beer

The sound of waves is one of my sounds, so I'm very jealous of Free Beer.

Having all of our boys in during the day so I can see them more. Waking up and hearing the waves of the lake with open windows. And the start of football season.

Kelly

Kelly is gonna be anywhere there is water and I can't blame her.

I’m looking forward to all the outdoor fun; camping, kayaking, paddle boarding, beach days, pool parties, etc .

Maitlynn

Music, lake days, and love are in the air for Maitlynn this summer.

I have a lot of concerts coming up this summer that I’m super pumped for! I have A Day to Remember & Four Year Strong this weekend, I Prevail at Pine Knob, Upheaval Fest & more. My dad and sister live on a lake so I’m hoping to get out there but also it’s prime bachelorette party & wedding season!

Steve

Oh...

My wife and I have a tiny house Airbnb reservation for when we’re on vacation in a few weeks. The kids will be at the in-laws’ house for a few days. So you know what that means.

Hot Wings

I'm sorry to report I will not be going anywhere, dude! Especially once we become kayaking BFFs. :)

I’m looking forward to you staying out of my business! And kayaking

What are your favorite summertime activities? Let us know!

