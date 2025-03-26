Hi Idiots.

For many of us, work is like a second home. We spend just as much time, if not more, in our workplaces and most of us end up making our workspaces like home. So naturally our studio has gained some character on top of filling up with things we’ve collected from visits and listeners over the years.

Since we’re there everyday, our silly little things are normal for us, but its fun when guests come in and ask questions. So, here are a few things around the FBHW studio ✨ that just make sense✨