Today was one of the most whimsical shows we have ever had - literally. We spent two segments talking about what makes a person whimsical and then Maitlynn, Steve, and Tommy shared some of the things that make them whimsical. On top of that, Kelly shared the long-awaited "Name That Tune - Steve's 90s Mixtape Edition" from Steve's BMX, and the song choices...full of whimsy.

Steve shared his appreciation for sipping his tea with two hands ("It's like you're being nursed back to health by fairies!"), and Maitlynn shared her unhinged whimsical song choice during the takeoff of a flight.

Usually, when you're taking off in a plane, especially lately considering all the crashes in the news, you want to be calm and collected while your plane takes flight. But not Maitlynn! She chooses to listen to Dethrone by Bad Omens. It definitely makes taking off intense.

Steve's Mixtape

While it is fun to be whimsical and carefree, today's real highlight was hearing what teenage Steve considered peak entertainment back when he was a BMX pro. The story of how this came to be is the equivalent of finding a need in a haystack. Steve, while purging all his belongings, found this tape deep in a box.

Steve's "Riding Music" was unlabeled and passed along to Kelly to turn into a playlist for Name That Tune. It was a surprise to all of us, including Steve who didn't remember anything on the list. The first half of the list is pretty run-of-the-mill, but the second half is full of curious picks. You can listen to the whole thing before.

