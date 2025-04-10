Steve Is ‘Pretty Fly For A White Guy’

Hi Idiots.

As the old adage used to say, the tongue is sharper than the sword. Plenty of times, someone's day can be made or broken by the words of another. But there are plenty of times that a simple compliment can become one of the most memorable moments, a core memory.

Sometimes a compliment can be as simple as "you have a great smile!" or "you are always so helpful". A few words can go a long way, and sometimes you don't realize how impactful something you say to someone can be.

So this month, I wanted to take a look at a compliment or something that was said to the crew that really stuck with them. Previously, we've heard from Kelly and her "dumptruck voice" and Free Beer about his first day doing sports broadcasting, now we'll hear from Steve about a fun interaction from his years as a rad teen.

Music To (Her) Ears

Few things are more touching than someone telling them they think of you whenever they hear/see something. It's nice to know people correlate something with you. However, this is a bit of a peculiar one. High school love is a messy thing, and when Steve was in school, he had a crush on a girl. However, it wasn't the apple of his eye that was thinking of him. Rather, it was her sister:

One that has stuck in my head since I was like 16 years old. The sister of a girl that I had a big crush on told me that she always thought about me whenever she heard the song “Pretty Fly For a White Guy” by The Offspring. That was a very big song at the time, so I took it as a compliment.

On one hand, you should absolutely take it as a compliment. On the other hand, there is this line to tip your head at:

"He may not have a clue yet, he may not have style, but everything he lacks well, he makes up in denial!"

