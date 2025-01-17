Hi Idiots.

Like most of you, I love the Dumber than the Show intros. There are plenty of times I'll hear the real song that many of the DTTS parody and I get confused about why I know the song, only to realize the little worm in my ear is doing its worm thing.

My favorite intro is the Statler Brothers Tour intro, which is fun for me because I have no idea who the Statler Brothers are, nor why they have any input on the show. My only exposure to this group is that intro and this curious record that stares at me the entire time I am in the FBHW booth.

Tommy McNeill, Townsquare Media Tommy McNeill, Townsquare Media loading...

So I went and asked Free Beer why the Statler Brothers, a random country group that formed way back in 1955, continues to stick around the mythos of the show. Of course, his explanation was as simple as it was a bit ridiculous, as most things on this show are.

The Statler Brothers were Free Beer's favorite group growing up. They were his first concert. After sharing his love for the band on air, naturally, you Idiots did everything in your power to ruin something near and dear to his heart. This led to everyone creating song titles and tours that did not match the vibe of the band at all, hence the "Summer of Sodomy" and "Come Sit On My Face".

