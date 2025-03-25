Steve’s Got Some Bashful Words For Winter

Hi Idiots.

It's officially SPRING, and whether or not you get as much snow as Michigan does every year, I think everyone can agree they're ready for a breath of fresh air and experience the warmer months ahead.

Personally, Spring is my second favorite season, ironically behind Fall. I guess I like it when everything turns bleak and then enjoy when it all comes back to life (I wonder what that says about me). Few things fill me with more joy than waking up to the birds tweeting after they've been away for the colder months.

So, I wanted to know from the rest of the gang what it is about Spring that they love, and Steve had some choice words for the previous season. Before we get into that, let's hear from Maitlynn and Free Beer.

Maitlynn

My favorite thing about spring is that the world seems to come back to life. Everything seems literally and figuratively gets brighter. Basically this is a long, kind of pretentious way to say that my seasonal depression goes away

Photo by Boris Smokrovic on Unsplash Photo by Boris Smokrovic on Unsplash loading...

Free Beer

Much like Maitlynn, FB loves watching the world come back to life. Witnessing the trees bloom and become green again is his favorite part.

Photo by Aamyr on Unsplash Photo by Aamyr on Unsplash loading...

Steve

Steve hates winter. He says winter is asinine and it's the armpit of all the seasons. By the end of winter, he is always beyond over everything being gray and dull, so his favorite part of spring is wanting to be outside.

Photo by Jason Mavrommatis on Unsplash Photo by Jason Mavrommatis on Unsplash loading...

What's your favorite part of spring? Let us know.

