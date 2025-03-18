Free Beer and Hot Wings&#8217; Favorite Non-Insulting Insults

Free Beer and Hot Wings’ Favorite Non-Insulting Insults

Tommy McNeill, Townsquare Media

Hi Idiots.

There are times when someone really pisses you off and you have some really strong words on the tip of your tongue, those times where a fist wont do but you know what to say to rip their soul to bits.  As they say, the tongue is sharper than the sword. You take a big breath and shout

YOU COW MILKER!

Huh? Yeah, you missed the mark. But you tried!

That's what we're talking about today. When you have to play around with the FCC guidelines to say things that won't get you banned from the airwaves, the show has gotten creative over the year at insulting each other without using the colorful words that would require the dump button.

I asked the show for some words and phrases that they have heard over the years that they have been grown to enjoy saying that while on the surface make no sense and don't sound insulting, if someone were to direct it at you you can't help but feel...something? Anyways, throw these phrases at someone next time you get in a fight:

  • Mouthbreather - The sound of an airy breath in and out, potentially spreading their bad breath.It's just awkward.
  • Window licker - No one in their right mind will lick a window. Who knows what's on that thing?
  • Knuckledragger - This was a Hot Wings recommendation that I had to look up and I learned it means "a stupid man who thinks and behaves in simple, basic ways." which is rather smart. simple like an ape.
  • "You're easy to draw" - you look so basic, unoriginal, and boring (ugly) that you anyone could draw you. Maitlynn loves this one.
  • Rejected Muppet - Calling someone a rejected muppet means they are so wack and ridiculous that even the Muppets, which are known for being purposefully ridiculous, wouldn't want you.
If you have a favorite goofy insult, let us know.

