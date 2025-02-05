FBHW Rewind: Free Beer’s Graveyard Farts

Hi Idiots.

Welcome back to another Free Beer and Hot Wings Rewind, where we revisit a past moment on the show and break it down. Today, we're going to revisit one of my favorite moments from my first week on the show when the crew was discussing farting in the studio.

If you want to talk about a hell of an introduction to what you can expect your job to be like, discussing your farting habits live on air is a pretty good way to set a status quo.

To set the scene, the show is discussing the ethics of holding in a fart vs letting it fly. Free Beer found some facts about why you should not hold a fart in, citing health issues like mouth gas (farts have to come out somehow) and bloating. Steve then shared a story of the time he ended up in the hospital because he was so full of gas (story for another time).

However, this was all just a setup for the show to discuss whether it's okay for them to fart in the studio, and naturally things instantly turned on Free Beer as the show let him know (without even slightly sugar coating it) that Free Beer used to have the stinky farts. Check it out.

I think the reason this moment lives rent-free in my head after all this time is because the mental visual of a graveyard fart spreading across the semi-round table never ceases to humor me. However, as Hot Wings said, he doesn't have stinky farts anymore, but apparently it used to be quite the problem.

Is there another segment you want us to rewind to? Let us know.

