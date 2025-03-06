FBHW Rewind: Free Beer’s Most Awkward Interview Moment

Hi Idiots.

For today's FBHW Rewind, I wanted to bring us all the way back to 2009. Obama was elected into office, the King of Pop passed away, and Sully performed his famed "Miracle on the Hudson" plane landing.

Another thing that happened in 2009? One of the most awkward moments of Free Beer's career. While there are plenty of embarrassing moments that happen on the show, we're lucky enough to have many of those moments be limited to the airwaves and those of us in the studio.

However, during this particular moment, the show was interviewing a 72-year-old in Washington named Mary Townsen. Why was the show interviewing Mary? Well, because while she was out in her garden, she tripped and fell on a knife that stabbed through her eye and into her brain.

Incredibly, not only did she survive the event, but she stayed conscious through it all, was able to walk and talk without issue, and didn't feel any pain. All while a knife was sticking out of her eye. Due to the bizarre nature of the story, the crew reached out to interview her, and she agreed. The interview went along without any hiccups...until the very end. Take a listen.

This was just the perfect recipe for disaster. Eye of the Tiger was swelling for interview outro music, and right as the song reached the guitar, you just hear:

"He died."

It was just perfect in the worst way possible. As it turns out, the article they were reading was written like it had just happened, when in reality it had happened about two years prior. The worst part? He died from a longer battle with cancer after teaching Mary how to drive again. Eek.

Here's another snippet for this trainwreck that cracked me up from old show member Internet Porn Jenny. Who that is and how she gained a name like that is beyond me, but good for her.

