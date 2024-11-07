Even MORE Times Free Beer and Hot Wings Were Caught Red-Handed
Hi Idiots.
To the shock of no one, many of you are idiots! But in a loving way. So many of you have been up to some wild shenanigans in your days, so many that we barely got to even half the text messages after 3 segments dedicated to sharing stories.
READ MORE: The One Thing Free Beer and Hot Wings Can't Leave Without
I think the beauty of this segment was how open-ended it was. When you think of getting caught red-handed, you tend to think of a crime and the police. But there were very few stories that involved law enforcement.
But it sounds like many of you would have taken the police over the reckoning y'all received from your parents. Handcuffs probably would have been preferred over the number of you who received "the belt". Oh, how the times have changed.
But have quite a few stories to go through, so let us jump into it.
Free Beer and Hot Wings Listeners Caught RED HANDED!
Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill
Free Beer and Hot Wings as The Incredibles Characters
Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill