Hi Idiots.

To the shock of no one, many of you are idiots! But in a loving way. So many of you have been up to some wild shenanigans in your days, so many that we barely got to even half the text messages after 3 segments dedicated to sharing stories.

I think the beauty of this segment was how open-ended it was. When you think of getting caught red-handed, you tend to think of a crime and the police. But there were very few stories that involved law enforcement.

Mother disciplining her child Getty Images loading...

But it sounds like many of you would have taken the police over the reckoning y'all received from your parents. Handcuffs probably would have been preferred over the number of you who received "the belt". Oh, how the times have changed.

But have quite a few stories to go through, so let us jump into it.

Free Beer and Hot Wings Listeners Caught RED HANDED! Doing something you're not supposed to can be fun. That is unless you get caught like these Idiots. Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill