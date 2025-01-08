Hi Idiots.

It's a new year, which means we're putting on our psychic hats again to make three bold predictions about 2025. Last year was full of surprises, and while our predictions had mixed results, there was one big prediction one of us did get correct.

Before we make our predictions for 2025, let's first recap our predictions from 2024.

Tommy

The Lions will be Super Bowl CHAMPIONS! INCORRECT : This prediction didn't last long after the Lions lost to the 49'ers in the NFC Championship. The Lions were up 24-7 going into halftime but lost after the 49'ers charged back to win it by 3 (34-31).

We'll see the first human-like android this year INCORRECT : There were plenty of new and advanced robots created in 2024, but no robots you could mistake for being human.

Missing Malaysian Airlines flight 370 will be found. INCORRECT : The infamous flight that went missing over 10 years ago was not discovered in 2024, however, the Malaysian government did approve a new search effort to find the missing flight.



Steve

A heavily traveled bridge will collapse in a major city CORRECT : One of the most shocking stories of the year came on March 26th when the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed after a boat crashed into it. The entire collapse was caught on tape.

By the end of the year, on December 31st, we will not have a clear winner of the Presidential Election INCORRECT : Kamala Harris gave her concession speech on November 6th after it became apparent that Donald Trump would be the 47th President of the United States.

A date will be announced for a manned mission to Mars. INCORRECT : Mars colonization talks were quiet this year, though there are multiple missions to the Moon planned for this year.



Kelly

There will be a major blackout of all technology for 24-48 hours. INCORRECT : While there were many instances of major hurricanes knocking out power around the country and Microsoft's software crash led to all business stopping for an extended period, there were no major blackouts outside of this.

One member, specifically one of the guys, will lose an eye this year (or their sight). Bonus points if it is Tommy. INCORRECT : Every guy on the show still has a pair of working peepers.

We will develop technology that will allow us to talk to our pets. INCORRECT : There are collars out there like the Shazam Band that uses AI to allow your pet to reportedly talk to you, our pets aren't speaking to us like Doug from Pixar's Up.

BONUS PREDICTION: The Whale Tail is going to make a comeback. CORRECT?: Katy Perry, Hailey Bieber, Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, and more were spotted rocking the Whale Tail.



Hot Wings

Twitter / X will file for bankruptcy. INCORRECT : Twitter/X is still up and running. Whether that's a good or bad thing is up for debate.

Donald Trump will become president again with Nicky Haley as his vice president. then shortly after the election, Haley will give him a 'special soup' and assume the presidency. CORRECT : Donald Trump did win the election, but Nicky Haley is not his vice president nor did he get a 'special soup' from her. The show decided to give him the point for his presidential correction.

shortly after the election, Haley will give him a 'special soup' and assume the presidency. Strong shift towards the 4-day work week. INCORRECT : There has not been a strong shift towards the 4-day work week. Views are still mixed on turning to a 4-day workweek despite research supporting it. Notable CEO Elon Musk forced all his workers back to the office, signaling that much of the progress since COVID could be reformed.



Free Beer

Neither Donald Trump NOR Joe Biden will win the presidency. INCORRECT : Joe Biden dropped out of the race and Donald Trump beat Kamala Harris to win the popular vote and electoral college.

Joe Biden will win the presidency. Apple Vision Pro will start out slow, but by the end of the year, one person from this show will be a major supporter of it. INCORRECT : The Apple Vision Pro did start out slow but that's where it stayed. No one on the show is a "major' supporter of it.

Hot Wings will get someone pregnant. INCORRECT(?) : As far as anyone is aware (including Hot Wings), no one is carrying a baby Hot Wings anywhere.



Maitlynn

There will be another major death in the royal family. INCORRECT : While King Charles III and Kate Middleton both had battles with cancer, there were no deaths in the major family in 2024 unless you count the death of the Queen's Jack Russell Terrier.

Taylor Swift will get engaged. INCORRECT : Nothing has been publically announced regarding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce becoming engaged.

Someone on the show will come into a large sum of money, at least $10,000 INCORRECT :I 'm sad to report that no one on the show came into a large sum of money (unless someone wants to rectify that).



Our 2025 predictions will come at the end of the week and I will of course be here to provide a full recap of everything.

FBHW Holiday Vacation 2024/2025 Free Beer and Hot Wings are BACK and ready to kick off the new year. Here's how each of us spent our holiday vacations. Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill